Ariel Winter’s ‘Saturyay’ Photo Catches Her In A True Power Pose

Ariel Winter continued to push the boundaries of her daring style this past weekend by sharing a racy photo that shows her in a revealing outfit that accentuates her curvy figure. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Saturday, or “Saturyay” as she likes to refer to it, to post the steamy snap.

Saturyay🖤 #ootd A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 13, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

The black-haired beauty shared the photo with the caption: “Saturyay #ootd.”

The sexy snap shows Ariel Winter striking a power pose while rocking a skintight black mini-dress that highlights her hourglass shape. To complete her look, the actress opted for a pair of thigh-high boots and a black choker necklace.

While the risqué picture received more than 195k likes from Ariel Winter’s adoring fans, there were some who lashed out at her for frequently sharing skin-filled snaps on social media. Despite the scathing remarks that Ariel receives on a regular basis on Instagram, her Modern Family co-star, Nolan Gould, recently revealed that Winter has the Internet haters totally “handled.”

“It’s really cool because I’ve known her since we were 10, so I’ve kind of seen her change and blossom so much,” Gould said during an interview with People. “That’s true for all the kids, but especially for Ariel. In recent years, she’s been kind of this role model, this icon for self-image, and respecting your own beauty, and I think it’s great, the work she does, and I think it’s terrible all of the flack she gets on the Internet.”

He concluded by saying: “The funny thing is, she just doesn’t even need me there to support her, because she’s just so calm and confident, like has her own thing going on. I’m there for her, but she doesn’t even need me. She’s got it handled.”

One person who more than likely loved the recent picture of Ariel in the minidress was her actor beau, Levi Meaden. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, Ariel revealed that she is now living with Levi.

“My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he’s great, he does all that,” Winter said. “I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible.”

Ariel went on to dish about further details about her relationship with Levi Meaden, and her plans for her life after Modern Family. Learn more here.

