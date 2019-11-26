Ariana Grande Takes Nasty Spill During Tampa Concert

Ariana Grande was performing during the Tampa stop of her Sweetener World Tour on Sunday night when she tripped and fell during the show, managing to pull off a flawless recovery.

Grande was strutting across a platform on the stage during her second song of the night and wearing a costume that included red thigh-high PVC boots when she stumbled and fell to her knees right into the arms of one of her dancers, who caught the singer and helped her get back on her feet as Grande laughed.

One fan shared video footage of the moment on Twitter, praising Grande for falling on beat. The 26-year-old re-posted the clip and replied, joking that “things were going too well.”

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Grande discussed the fall with the crowd later on in the show.

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier,” she reportedly said. “I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen.”

Grande was originally scheduled to perform in Tampa back in May but had to reschedule the show shortly before it was set to start due to illness. “I’m so grateful to be with you guys, finally,” she told the crowd on Sunday night.

One group of fans at the show had some fun with the fact that the concert was rescheduled, dressing as tomatoes because the May show was canceled after Grande had an allergic reaction to tomatoes, which the Florida native found hilarious on Twitter.

oh my god. it’s times like this i really wish i had better eyesight. well played. love u sm. https://t.co/4Ry7dvU4iT — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 26, 2019

The Sweetener World Tour will wrap up with two performances at the Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 and 22, and Grande has been reflecting on the end of the trek on Twitter in recent days, sharing how much she’s going to miss it.

“nah i wish i had the words to express how fully and completely i love y’all,” she tweeted on Monday. “i’ll never get over it. fully prepared to cry every show for the remainder of tour. i’ve accepted it. f— it. love u too much. it’s too moving and special.”

“cherishing every last second because…. i’m gonna miss this and u all very much,” she added in a second message. “forreal.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur