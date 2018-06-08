Anthony Bourdain’s Final Video With Girlfriend Asia Argento

Anthony Bourdain’s suicide came as a shock to many of the celebrity chef’s fans and co-workers, but few were hit as hard by the tragedy as the 61-year-old’s girlfriend Asia Argento.

Fans are looking back at footage of the two together in video Bourdain posted to his Twitter account on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bourdain, Argento and a number of film crew members from his series Parts Unknown can been seen drinking and dancing after a day of filming in Hong Kong.

Television production is a tough business. Prior preparation prevents piss poor performance . On location with director @AsiaArgento and DP @dukefeng52 Chris Doyle in Hong Kong TONIGHT @PartsUnknownCNN pic.twitter.com/0od1mtOmsv — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) June 3, 2018

On Friday, Argento took to social media to share a message expressing her grief and heartbreak over the devastating loss.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she wrote. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Argento posted what would be her last photo with Bourdain on May 27, with the two embracing in a black and white picture.

“It’s a wrap!” Argento wrote in the caption.

Bourdain was found in a hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend Eric Ripert. CNN confirmed in a press release his death was by hanging.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the outlet said in a press release. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker released his own statement to company employees.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” Zucker said. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Bourdain’s CNN series, Parts Unknown, was in the middle of its 11th season at the time of his death. It originally launched in 2013.

The news network will air a number of tributes to Bourdain, starting with the Remembering Anthony Bourdain special on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. CNN will then fill its Saturday night primetime schedule with a marathon of episodes of Parts Unknown.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).