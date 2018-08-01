Anthony Bourdain Returns Posthumously in ‘Parts Unknown’ Final Season on CNN

Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown will carry on his legacy on television for one final season.

Nearly two months after the 61-year-old host was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was filming scenes from an upcoming episode of the CNN series, Bourdain will posthumously return to the small screen for a seven-episode season expected to premiere this fall.

One episode set to feature Kenya will be the last to feature Bourdain’s signature narration, E! News reports.

According to The Los Angeles Times, which recently published an interview with Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, four other episodes will be finished by the directors who filmed them and use audio of Bourdain captured on location to fill in the holes along with follow-up interviews of others.

In tribute to Bourdain, the penultimate episode will feature cast and crew discussing the series with behind-the-scenes footage. The final episode, reports say, will focus on Bourdain’s impact while using fans and those who appeared throughout the course of the show.

Bourdain was recently posthumously nominated for two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Informational Series or Special as host and executive producer as well as Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The show was nominated for six overall.

He previously won four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the show.

Meanwhile, eight past seasons of the program are streaming on Netflix, which recently reversed its decision to remove the series from its platform in June when the licensing agreement expired.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” Netflix posted on its official Twitter account. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

Bourdain was open about his past struggles with substance abuse, admitting in a 2014 episode of Parts Unknown that focused on the opioid epidemic that he bought his first bad of heroin on the Lower East Side of New York City in 1980 when he was 24 years old.

Bourdain was cremated in France in June; his remains were sent back to his younger brother, Christopher, in the United States. Kimberly Witherspoon, Bourdain’s longtime agent who said she was authorized to speak for Bourdain’s wife Ottavia Bourdain, told The New York Times there are no plans for a public memorial.

Anthony and Olivia shared an 11-year-old daughter and had been amicably separated since 2016, during which time Bourdain became romantically involved with Italian actress Asia Argento.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).