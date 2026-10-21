Another Kennedy Family Member Has Passed Away Far Too Young

Kyle Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy’s son, Michael L. Kennedy, recently passed away at the age of 42.

According to her obituary, Kennedy died on Sept. 21 at her Westwood, Massachusetts, residence.

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Born in July 1984, Kennedy attended Milton Academy. She attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where she majored in history and studied abroad in Florence, Italy. She earned a Master of Science in Early Childhood Education from Pace University and a Master of Education in Education Policy and Management from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.

Although the cause of death has not been revealed, she notably suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2020, which resulted in long-term health struggles, including paralysis.

“The years that followed brought struggles, but Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers,” the obituary reads. “She also began to advocate for people living with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts state house in a hearing on discrimination in disabled health care.”

Kennedy’s loved one described her as a passionate advocate for more equitable elementary education and character schooling. She also worked with technology companies to reform and improve school curricula and coached educators working with younger students.

She is survived by her sons Conor and Declan; her former husband, Liam; her mother, Victoria; her brother, Michael, and sister-in-law, Mary; her sister, Rory, and brother-in-law, David; and her nieces and nephews.

Kennedy’s passing occurred nearly 30 years after her own father’s death. Michael notably died in 1997 following a skiing accident on Aspen Mountain, Colorado.

Along with her father, Kennedy is preceded in death by her daughter, Josie, Conor’s twin sister, who died days after her birth.

Her funeral service was private.

Kyle’s death comes nearly a year after the Kennedy Family lost Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, who died at the age of 35 following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.