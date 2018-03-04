Amber Tamblyn and Baby Nearly Hit by Van in NYC

Amber Tamblyn and her infant daughter were nearly hit by a van in New York City, the actress tweeted on Sunday.

If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 4, 2018

“If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me,” the former House star wrote.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ there were no 911 calls from the streets Tamblyn mentioned Sunday morning, and Tamblyn has not filed a police report yet.

Tamblyn got a few well-wishes from her fans, including comedian John Hodgman.

“Oh wow. I hope you are both ok,” Hodgman wrote.

“Thanks friend,” Tamblyn replied.

Another fan asked if she and her baby were okay. “Very shaken but yes, we’re okay. thank you,” Tamblyn replied.

“Attn: [NYC Mayor’s Office] [Vision Zero NYC] Atlantic is a terrifying street and this is another example of the negligence and arrogance of many NYC drivers. Help,” Molly Neuman wrote.

Tamblyn replied, “Thank you Molly. And you are absolutely right about this.”

The 34-year-old Tamblyn and her husband, comedian David Cross, have a daughter, Marlow Alice Cross, born February 2017. Tamblyn revealed her daughter’s name by posting a photo of a letter she received from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Dear Marlow: Happy Birthday!” the note read. “Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

Tamblyn has been in the news as a supporter of the Time’s Up initiative, which will be mentioned during Sunday’s Oscars.

During an interview with MTV News last month, Tamblyn had some suggestions for men who want to be involved.

“Look down the line of your relationships to women and look for inequalities,” Tamblyn said. “You have the unique capacity, as men and boys, to stand up for women, whether it’s at school or at work or any other place.”