Amber Portwood’s Fiance Talks Las Vegas Meltdown

Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Matt Baier, had a major meltdown in Las Vegas in which he was on drugs and went on a tirade against Portwood, and the resulting freakout aired on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Baier recently opened up to PEOPLE about the moment, explaining that he was using at the time of filming.

“I had a drug relapse this year for the first time with prescription pills. I fell back into my addiction for about two months around December,” he said. “I was taking a good amount of pills and I was killing the pain. Before I knew it I was back in the cycle again and completely off my program. I was still convincing myself that it wasn’t as bad as it used to be but it was.”

During the episode, Baier was looking at wedding venues and tried to convince Portwood to elope. When he refused, he went on a tirade against her and told a producer he was “done” with his relationship with Portwood.

Baier said that watching the footage back led him to break down in tears because he was using and doesn’t even remember the incident.

“That person that I was watching was not me, it’s not who I am,” he said. “I remember getting really upset and I felt a lot of shame. Also, what I said is completely not how I feel and it also didn’t make sense. I do know that I allowed myself to have my buttons pushed that day, I just don’t remember it all that well. They just caught me on a really bad day.”

“When I saw that piece of tape I had no idea that even existed — that wasn’t me,” Baier continued. “I completely blacked out. I was selfish. I was rambling. I was not remembering something we had filmed just 20 minutes prior. I was in a really, really bad place.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @usweekly