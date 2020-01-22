Amber Heard Spotted Kissing Cinematographer Bianca Butti

Amber Heard may have a new woman in her life. As the Daily Mail noted, Heard was recently spotted kissing Bianca Butti, a cinematographer who has worked on projects such as Eyes of the Moon and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

The publication reported that Heard and Butti were spotted heading out of the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California on Sunday, Jan. 12. The two could be seen kissing, laughing and simply having a good time just outside of the hotel. They were later seen driving off in Heard’s 1968 Mustang and remained in good spirits as they drove off.

The Daily Mail reported that Butti is currently battling breast cancer for the second time. In an effort to help assuage her medical costs, the cinematographer set up a GoFundMe campaign where she described her battle with the illness.

Amber Heard’s new love interest Bianca Butti: A cinematographer now fighting a second breast cancer diagnosis https://t.co/wjhRbNtzS3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 14, 2020

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in March of this year,” Butti detailed in August 2019. “I was beyond devastated. A new tumor appeared in my right breast, almost 3 years since I was declared “cancer free.” For those of you who don’t know me, I was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2015, I was 34 years old. I underwent a traditional western program of chemo, surgery and radiation, which I thought had worked, up until a few months ago.”

“I will say that getting a cancer diagnosis for the second time, is a lot less scary than the first time,” she continued. “After being diagnosed a few years ago, I did a lot of research about breast cancer and cancer in general. For cancer round two I felt more patient and well informed about what my options were for treatment.”

Butti went on to explain that she will be seeking multiple, non-traditional treatments for her cancer and that she remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

The cinematographer is the most recent person that Heard has been linked to. She was previously linked to Heidi Klum‘s ex Vito Schnabel and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Aquaman star was also married to Johnny Depp, with the couple originally tying the knot in February 2015. In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and gained a temporary restraining order against him, per the Daily Mail.

In the years since their split, both Heard and Depp have accused the other of domestic violence. According to Deadline, the former spouses are set to appear in court in February to discuss their ongoing legal issues.

