Amber Heard Sells Southern California Home for Hefty Profit After Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard may be trying to figure out how to pay the multi-million dollar settlement she lost against her ex Johnny Depp in their defamation lawsuit as the Aquaman star just put her California home up for sale. TMZ reports the Yucca Valley home recently sold for $1,050,000, with a closing date of July 18. The home was rumored to be Heard's since it was purchased in 2019 through an anonymous trust that reportedly has ties to the actress. At the time, the purchaser spent just over $570k for the desert digs.

TMZ spoke with the new owner of this home, and he tells revealed that he'd been dealing with Heard's team on this deal, but never Heard herself. Heard walks away with nearly double what she paid for it three years ago, a profit of about $480k.

Go inside Amber Heard's Yucca Valley retreat. For more photos and info: https://t.co/mZGeyCItyj pic.twitter.com/2IYnJJkT46 — Dirt (@DirtDotCom) June 1, 2022

Heard was ordered to pay her ex a $8.3M judgment, though she's trying to appeal it. Her team insists she can't afford it. The lawsuit came after Depp alleged Heard violated a confidentiality agreement that she wouldn't speak ill of him in the press. Heard penned an op-ed in 2018 for The Washington Post, detailing being a victim of domestic violence. Though she didn't name The Pirates of the Carribean star in the piece, she'd previously accused him of physical violence against her. Heard seemingly lives between New York and LA.

During the highly publicized six-week trial, both took the stand and hurled accusations of sex, drugs, and abuse at one another. Jurors later admitted they didn't find Heard's testimony believable. She has since spoken out against the media for their coverage of the trial, which she finds to be biased.