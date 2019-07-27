Alex Rodriguez Admits He ‘Couldn’t Get out of Bed’ After Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Party

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez is used to getting a workout, just not at a birthday bash. After fiance Jennifer Lopez‘s 50th birthday party in Miami Wednesday, the former New York Yankees player had trouble getting out of bed because he partied too hard.

“Jennifer’s done 28 shows in about 58 days,” Rodriguez, 43, said in an Instagram video Friday. “She has two more here domestically here in Miami. Last night for her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50. I danced for about an hour and seven minutes.”

Two days after the party, held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s estate in Star Island, Rodriguez was still not feeling great.

“I couldn’t get out of my bed tonight,” he explained. “I’ve iced. I’ve done cryo. I got stretched. I got a massage. Steam. Sauna. I’ve been drinking coffee all day. I’m a mess. She went out there and destroyed it in Miami. Killed it, like if she slept ten hours. Am I the only one that can’t recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?”

Rodriguez, who now works as a commentator for Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, added in the caption, “I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don’t know how Jennifer does it! Who else hates getting old?!”

Lopez’s birthday bash was extravagant, with plenty of other celebrities in attendance, including Ryan Seacrest, L.A. Reid and DJ Khaled. Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 11, and Rodriguez’s children Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, were also at the party.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source at the party told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”

The source said Rodriguez and Lopez were dancing late into the night, until around 3 a.m.

“Rodriguez refused to be out-danced by his dancing queen fiancé, taking his jacket off and opening his shirt to get a little extra wiggle room,” the source claimed.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after two years of dating. He got her an over-the-top birthday present, a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible that cost around $140,000. He even got a license plate reading “JLO.”

“Hi baby girl. Just wanna wish you a happy birthday,” Rodriguez said in a video he shared on Wednesday. “I cannot believe this baby girl, since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be your best at everything you do. you’re simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

Lopez is now on her “It’s My Party” tour, which started in Los Angeles last month, to mark her landmark birthday. She plays the closing show of the tour in Miami Saturday night.

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images