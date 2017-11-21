SNL Staffers Sign Petition in Support of Al Franken

Minnesota senator and former SNL cast member Al Franken was accused of sexual misconduct last week, and now some of his ex-SNL co-workers have signed a petition in support of him.

A group of women who were cast and crew members of the show that worked alongside Franken released a statement on Friday calling his actions “stupid and foolish,” but then going on to say that they know him to be “a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant.”

Additionally, their statement reportedly reflected that none of them were ever subject to improper behavior from Franken, according to the NY Daily News.

This particular statement of support was released before a second woman came forward to claim that Franken groped her during a photo op at a state fair event.

As previously reported, radio host Leeann Tweeden recently alleged that Franken was sexually aggressive with her during a USO tour the two were a part of together, and she even presented a photograph that showed Franken simulating grabbing her chest while she was asleep.

During her GMA interview, Tweeden expressed that her goal was not to get him removed from office, but rather to shine light on his misdeeds.

“I didn’t do this to have him step down. I think Al Franken does a lot of good things in the Senate,” Tweeden replied when asked if she though he should resign. “You know, I think that’s for the people of Minnesota to decide. I’m not calling for him to step down. That was never my intention.

“I just wanted him to understand what he did was wrong and how he treated me and how abusers do that under the guise that it’s funny, or that ‘Oh, I can get away with it because I’m a comedian,’ Tweeden added. “That’s never funny. When you shine a light on it, that’s the culture of it — that’s the chance we need to make.”