Adult Movie Star Mary Carey Signs Celebrity Boxing Deal

Adult film star Mary Carey has officially signed a contract with a celebrity boxing promoter, according to a report by TMZ. The performer is now set to get in the ring on April 18, facing off against another woman who has yet to be determined.

Carey reportedly signed with Damon Feldman, a promoter for Celebrity Boxing. However, the match will not be held at a typical venue. Instead, Carey will fight it out in a Miami, Florida strip club known as The Booby Trap.

Carey reportedly has no experience as a boxer, so she will need an opponent with a similar skill level. Feldman told reporters that the competitor will help determine Carey’s prospective pay day for the fight. However, he estimates that she will walk away with a sum in the five-figure range.

Feldman has organized celebrity boxing matches before with mixed results. Back in September, he nearly pulled off a fight between MLB veteran Lenny Dykstra and the viral “Bagel Guy,” Chris Morgan. However, Dykstra dropped out at the last minute, and the match was canceled.

Feldman is reportedly hopeful that this time will be different, and he has reason to believe it will. Carey has a long career in media, and will undoubtedly fulfill her end of the deal.

Carey hails from Cleveland, Ohio, and spent much of her childhood in Florida with her grandparents. She found her way into modeling while enrolled at Florida State University. From there she got involved in exotic dancing, adult films and eventually landed a job with Playboy TV in Los Angeles, California.

View this post on Instagram I signed my deal with @celebrityboxing1!!!! Story is on TMZ now! A post shared by Mary Carey (@realmarycarey) on Jan 20, 2020 at 5:57am PST

Carey is one of the adult film stars most recognizable to people who do not partake in the genre, according to her IMDb bio. This is because of her brief dalliance with politics. In 2003, Carey declared her intention to run for governor of California as an independent candidate. It was reportedly a publicity stunt devised by a studio she was working with at the time, and it worked. Carey secured around 11,000 votes in the election.

Carey retired from adult films in 2007. After that, she appeared on two VH1 reality shows — Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, and Sober House.

These days, Carey makes occasional appearances at public events and does a lot of work on social media. She has been busy drumming up excitement for her potential celebrity boxing match all weekend.