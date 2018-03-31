Actress Sanaa Lathan Revealed as Mystery Woman Who Bit Beyonce

The mystery has been solved.

On Monday, news broke that comedic actress Tiffany Haddish had revealed during an interview that an unnamed actress bit Beyonce during a party while on drugs. Shock and speculation swept the internet as people tried to guess who the mysterious biter might be. The New York Post’s Page Six claimed on Friday they have the answer.

“Multiple sources confirm to Page Six that the face-chomping culprit was indeed actress Sanaa Lathan, even though she strongly denies it,” the site reported.

The source reportedly told the site that Lathan, best known for her role in Love & Basketball and her work as a voice actress in The Cleveland Show and Family Guy, was talking with Jay-Z at a backstage VIP party after a concert in Los Angeles back in December. Beyonce reportedly stepped in to the conversation, and Lathan “playfully” bit her on the chin.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish revealed during her interview with GQ.

The Girls Trip star went on to describe her interactions with the iconic singer, saying she was willing to fight Lathan on her behalf. But Beyonce, keeping a level head, told her there was no need.

“Beyonce’s at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight,’”

‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that,’” Beyonce said in response. “‘That b— is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b— is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Vulture reported Haddish previously told the story, while still not revealing the culprit, during a comedy show in January. The only clue she gave was that the actress had previously been in a relationship with rapper French Montana, whom Lathan had been previously in a relationship with.

One of Beyonce’s friends Chrissy Teigen did some investigating on the situation. She revealed that it wasn’t the actress she originally thought, but kept her lips sealed on who the culprit really was.

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH,” Teigen tweeted. “I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

Lathan has remained silent on the issue on social media since Page Six’s report.