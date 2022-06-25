Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Armstrong was a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and has appeared in four high-profile movies in Nigeria since 2012. Before that he starred in prolific video series going back to 2002. The AGN announced that Armstrong was suspended from the guild shortly after Monday's announcement, according to a report by Pulse. Armstrong was also a Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Gov. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Authorities said that Armstrong was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, but did not give further details on the case. However, the public letter of suspension signed by AGN National president Ejezie Emeka Rollas made allusions to the severity of the allegations and the strength of the prosecution's case.

"Actors Guild of Nigeria has been in the forefront of advocacy against violation of women, such as rape, molestation and all form of abuse therefore, the allegation against Moses Armstrong is capable of tarnishing the good image and reputation of our noble Guild if urgent action is not taken in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the Guild," it read. "Though it is our duty to protect our members when it comes to serious allegations, the law will have to take its course."

Armstrong will not be able to participate in any domestic film production during his suspension even if he were to be released from police custody. He will not be allowed to participate in guildy activities either. If he tries to violate these rules he could face further disciplinary actions by the AGN. The guild has reportedly employed police aid in monitoring film sets to ensure Armstrong is not present.

Armstrong is in the custody of prosecutors in Nigeria. It's not clear when he is expected in court.