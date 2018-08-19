Abby Lee Miller Asks for Prayers While Combating 103-Degree Fever Amid Cancer Fight

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller asked fans for their prayers in her most recent Instagram post after her fever shot up to 103 degrees.

“It’s Friday [thumbs up emoji] Yay & Pray [praying hands emoji] my white blood cell count goes up and my 103 fever goes down! Yikes,” Miller, 51, wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, Miller is on her hospital bed, doing one of her rehab exercises and giving a thumbs up. She is using a resistance band and exercise ball.

On Wednesday, Miller shared a photo of herself using a kind of treadmill at the hospital. “Just put one foot in front of the other & soon you’ll be walking out the door,” she wrote.

Miller has been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since April, when she was diagnosed with the condition after she needed emergency surgery for what doctors thought was a spinal infection. She has been keeping fans up to date on every step of the procedure.

Last week, she shared a pair of videos from her hospital room after her final lumbar injection and sixth spinal procedure.

“This is my final, I hope to God, my final lumbar injection,” Miller said in one video. “This is the table they’re gonna flip me on my stomach, and then my arms are underneath me, and I can’t move, and then they twist it on a diagonal so that your spinal fluid goes down into your spinal cord. Okay, gotta go. Wish me luck.”

Miller’s battle with cancer also includes physical therapy. Last month, she shared a video of musician Mackenzie Sol serenading her with a performance of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.” Miller has also had to learn how to walk again, and has needed a harness to stand.

Miller’s health journey does not mean she is not working behind the scenes. Lifetime recently revived Dance Moms, which was originally cancelled after Miller’s diagnosis. She is reportedly returning to the show for its eighth season and is even mentioned in a casting call on DanceMomsCasting.com.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation! She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms,” the casting site reads. “Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”

The final callbacks in front of Miller are scheduled for Sept. 8-9.

