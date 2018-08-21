2018 MTV VMAs: Kevin Hart Insults President Donald Trump While Presenting

After years of avoiding politics, comedian Kevin Hart could not help but call out President Donald Trump at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

While taking the stage alongside his Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish Monday night to present an award and act as momentary emcee’s for the beginning of the 2018 MTV VMAs, comedian Kevin Hart strayed away from his tune of never delving into politics, instead taking some serious digs at Donald Trump.

“We are live coast-to-coast, people. I’m looking at this like it’s game day,” Hart said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But do not worry. For this game, you’re allowed to kneel,” he continued, clearly referencing the NFL and President Donald Trump’s stance on players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem. “You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man who can stop you.”

After tossing jokes at the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore and rappers Lil Pump and Lil Xan, Hart returned to President Trump.

“You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs,” he explained. “Bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets. It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump! Suck it!”

Hart’s comments, which were met by roaring cheers from the crowd, were also met with praise and laughter on social media.

kevin hart constantly roasting donald trump at the VMAs is everything tbh — Zane (@zane_burris) August 21, 2018

However, some were not as enthused by his comments.

In 5 minutes Kevin Hart spit out 2 Trump insults. Umm….not for nothing, these celebrities hate him soooooo much but they’re always talking about him. Holy shit you guys wanna shut up? #VMAs just keep it about the “music” assholes — Nina Marie (@ninamarieox) August 21, 2018

In the past, Hart has stated his reasons for not discussing politics publicly and why he has opted not to bring politics into his comedy.

“When you jump into that political realm you’re alienating some of your audience,” he told Variety in early 2017. “The world today, it’s really not a laughing matter. It’s serious. I don’t want to draw attention to things I don’t have nice things to say about.”

Hart’s comments were just the beginning of celebrities bringing politics into focus at the awards show. Later in the evening, Logic took aim at Trump’s proposed border wall during his performance of “One Day.” Wearing a t-shirt that read “F– the border wall,” he was joined onstage by immigrant families wearing shirts that read “We are all human beings.”

President Trump has not yet responded to Hart’s comments or Logic’s performance.