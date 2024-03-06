Hailey Bieber Slams Blind Items About Justin Bieber Marriage

Hailey Bieber is shutting down rumors about her marriage to husband Justin Bieber. The 27-year-old Rhode founder. took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to address anonymous celebrity blind items alleging things about her life with Justin.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion..." the model wrote. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Hailey's post came just days after her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, shared an Instagram post from All Things Possible Ministries' Victor Marx featuring a request for prayers for the celebrity couple. "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," the clip read.

Marx said, "Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Hours later, Justin and Hailey were seen attending a church service at the Churchome Church in Los Angeles, and on March 1, Hailey shared a loved-up 30th birthday tribute to her husband featuring moments from their life together, including their luxurious 2018 wedding. "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," Hailey gushed in the caption. "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you... love of my life, for life."

Hailey and Justin's relationship was dissected in the comments by their followers, including one person who wrote, "She said keep them rumors to yourself." Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian also showed their support, with Kim writing, "My couple! Happy Birthday Justin," and Khloé calling the pair "the best."

The drama surrounding Hailey and Justin comes after the skincare mogul's older sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested on Feb. 24 on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing following an incident at the Savannah, Georgia, club Elan. Baldwin Aronow is accused of removing her tampon and throwing it at an employee before being forcibly removed from the club but reportedly has claimed self-defense.

