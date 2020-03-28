Dave Bautista Fires off Heated Tweets About Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response

Dave Bautista is one of the film industry's major blockbuster stars at the moment, and he is using his status to speak out about what he likes and doesn't like in the political realm. The former WWE Superstar, who wrestled under the ring name Batista, is now an in-demand actor, appearing in numerous high-profile films, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, Blade Runner 2049 and Stuber. He's also set to a appear in the upcoming family film My Spy, which is slated for an April 17 release that will more than likely be moved on the release calendar due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While that fact might be bugging Bautista a bit, he seems much more concerned about how President Donald Trump is guiding the U.S. through the crisis.

Through a series of tweets sent over the past few weeks, Bautista has made his feelings towards the POTUS clear and even thrown his support behind one of his political rivals, Bernie Sanders. He's praised Sanders for his recent speeches and actions, all while putting down Trump. He also took aim at some of Trump's recent decisions when it comes to supporting certain states as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though it may not make all of his fans happy, Bautista is speaking his mind. Scroll through to see Bautista's latest politically charged remarks.