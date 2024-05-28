'I Am Heartbroken You Are Gone': Tiffani Thiessen Mourns Death of Her Father

Tiffani Thiessen is "heartbroken" as she mourns her father, Frank Theissen. The Saved by the Bell and White Collar actress revealed Frank's death in a moving Instagram post on Friday. He was 85.

"My Dad was a lover of many things. Animals, plants, chocolate, jazz, anything citrus, lottery tickets, cars, watches, stray dogs & cats and good Italian pasta. But what he loved most was his family," Thiessen wrote. "He was a quiet man, but was never quiet about showing his love for us. He was kind, had a sweet sense of humor and was the utmost gentleman. Everybody who knew my Dad LOVED him. He truly had a heart of gold.

"Daddy, I am heartbroken you are gone. However, I know you are at peace now and that brings me comfort. I promise you I will watch over Mom and take care of her as you did for over 60 years. Thank you for being such a dedicated husband and showing me what a true gentleman is. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Gramps and being there for us. But most of all, thank you for loving me like you always did. No matter what, you had my back and were my biggest fan. I loved making you proud."

The Kelly Kapowski actress concluded her message by writing, "I love you, Daddy. We miss you so much."

The 50-year-old star, who was billed as Tiffani-Amber Thiessen in the early part of her career, previously shared her love for her father back in February when he turned 85 years old. She wrote, "So much to be proud and thankful for and you're one of them. I [love] you Daddy!"