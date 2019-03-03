Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Selfies With Daughters Ahead of Husband’s ‘SNL’ Appearance

Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins posted a selfie with their two daughters ahead of Rhett’s appearance on SNL.

Rhett will be taking the stage as first time musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. At home, Akins will be cheering him on with 4-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James. The couple adopted Willa from Uganda in 2017, and later that year welcomed Ada as well.

Akins’ picture inspired a lot of happy comments. She tagged Rhett in the picture, indicating that he is there in spirit, as she and the girls smile into the black and white filter.

“What true happiness looks like,” one fan noted.

“Those faces are so precious!” added another.

“Thomas Rhett is a very lucky man,” a third fan commented. “He is surrounded by beautiful women!”

Akins, Willa and Ada were apparently at home in Nashville for the picture, which she posted earlier in the week. On Friday, Rhett posted a clip of Akins on his Instagram Story, showing that she ahd jointed him for the performance of a lifetime in New York City.

It was unclear whether Willa and Ada were with their parents in the big city for Saturday’s show. Chances are the young girls would not be able to stay up for the late program. On Akins’ Instagram posts, commenters love to discuss parenting and adoption with her.

“They are so very beautiful!” one fan wrote under the latest picture. We have two adopted daughters from Guatemala. Your sweet adoption story blesses me.”

Rhett and Akins have been open about their adoption journey. In 2017, they explained to PEOPLE that they had met Willa on a trip to Uganda, and taken the steps to adopt her and bring her home afterward. Akins described the scene of heartbreak in the children’s home.

“When I met Willa, her story was pretty intense,” she said. “All orphans have heart-wrenching stories, but it felt like this specific baby was ours. I think that the Lord knew what he was doing when he did not let us get pregnant.”

Rhett is the first country star of the season for SNL, with the exception of Miley Cyrus’ Christmas-themed performance. The show has hosted an eclectic group of musicians this year, and the musical breaks have had quite an impact. Hopefully Rhett can do the same, bringing some country energy to the hip hop-heavy show.



Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.