Thomas Markle Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ After Royal Baby Is Born

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is “heartbroken” after he was excluded from the birth of the royal baby.

According to sources close to the former Hollywood lighting director, Thomas was left “stunned and heartbroken” after he learned of the news that his daughter had gone into labor via an official statement from Buckingham Palace rather than straight from the mouth of his daughter herself. That heartbreak only deepened following the little one’s Monday, May 6 birth.

“He’s as devastated as any grandfather would be who isn’t being given the chance to see his grandchild,” the source told the National Enquirer. “But the heartbreak is even more intense for him as it is going to be one of the most famous children in the world.”

The palace had announced on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex had gone “into labor in the early hours of this morning” and that Prince Harry was “by Her Royal Highness’ side.”

Just minutes later, it was officially announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “safely delivered of a son at 5.26am,” with the little prince weighing in at “7lbs 3oz.”

The statement added that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was at her daughter’s sides, and that “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed” of the news.

Notably missing from the announcement was Thomas, who has not spoken to his daughter since just her royal wedding nearly a year ago.

“He’s still devastated Meghan still hasn’t spoken to him since before her wedding, and the arrival of this child is more than bittersweet for him — it’s heartbreaking,” National Enquirer‘s source added.

The strain on Thomas and Markle’s relationship was first sparked after it was revealed that he had been involved in a staged paparazzi scandal, and it only deepened after he gave a number of scathing interviews in the months that followed that eventually led to Markle cutting off all communication with her father.

That, however, was not enough to prevent Thomas from begging to be a part of his grandchild’s life, at one point even threatening to “get louder” should he be denied contact with his daughter and grandchild.

In November, it had been reported that Thomas had even sought the help of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who married Harry and Markle, in the hopes to regain contact with his daughter and likewise be able to visit his grandson.

Currently, it is not known if the duke and duchess have any intention of allowing Thomas to meet their child.