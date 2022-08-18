'The Wire' Actor Anwan Glover's Son Killed in Shooting

The Wire alum Anwan Glover is mourning the shooting death of his 26-year-old son, Kavon Glover. Kavon was shot and killed in the Upper Marlboro section of Maryland, not far from Washington D.C. over the weekend. The actor confirmed the news in an Instagram post for his 131K followers, reading, "TOMORROW ISN'T PROMISED. LOVE YOUR PEOPLE TODAY," along with a broken heart emoji while condolences and prayers from family and friends poured in.

According to NBC Washington, Kavon was found fatally shot at about 2:25 am. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the 128000 block of William Beanes Road, a two-lane country road lined with large gated homes. Kavon's body was discovered in the roadway and pronounced dead on the scene, A homicide investigation is currently underway. No motive or suspect has been named as of yet. "We're looking into all possibilities as to why he was at the location, who he was visiting," Deputy Chief James McCreary said in a statement. Kavon's death was one of five homicides in the county over the weekend.

Anwan is known for starring as "Slim Charles" on The Wire. He made his acting debut on the show in 2003. He also appeared in HBO's We Own This City, an HBO Max drama series about police corruption in Baltimore.

Outside of acting, Anwan is best known in the DMV area as one of the founding members of the world-famous BackYard Band, which he helped found in 1992. The band, also known as BYB, is lauded as the most successful and widely known Go-Go band in the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia area – as well as nationwide.

Anwan has also appeared in music videos, such as Boyz n da Hood's "Dem Boyz" and Wale's "Chillin," and he is popular for hosting a nightly radio show on 93.9 WKYS-FM radio in the Washington metropolitan area

Anwan was a victim of street violence, having been beaten and stabbed in a nightclub brawl in D.C. back in 2014. He survived the attack but his injuries were considered to be life-threatening.