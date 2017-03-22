‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd on Her Postpartum Body: ‘I Need Another Month’

A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

It looks like Dancing With the Stars‘ Peta Murgatroyd might need more time to “bounce back” after her pregnancy than she originally thought.

Murgatroyd, who just welcomed her and her fiancé (and fellow DWTS pro) Maks Chmerkovskiy‘s son Shai into the world two months ago, told reporters that she doesn’t feel like the “old Peta” quite yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I still feel like I’m carrying a little bit of weight and it’s coming off really slowly,” the 30-year-old said after Monday’s show. “I feel like my body is getting stronger. It’s getting more flexible. I’m faster every day. I think it’s going to take another month or so probably to just fully be back into Peta mode.”

MORE: Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Peta Murgatroyd Is Trying to ‘Postpone’ Their Wedding

While Murgatroyd, who took last season off to have Shai, is finding it difficult to adjust to going back to work with a baby at home, she says the key is staying on top of her schedule.

“It’s a huge struggle with scheduling,” she wrote in a blog for PEOPLE. “I have to have my whole day planned out before I leave the house so I know if I’ll be back in time to feed Shai or if the nanny will have to do it. And if that has to happen, I only allow myself to miss one feeding a day.”

Murgatroyd has been outspoken about her post-pregnancy body, most recently sharing an Instagram of her “leaking boobies” and flat tummy.

Oh the joys of motherhood 😩 Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now… LOL #mustremembermyboobpads A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

In a previous post, Murgatroyd said in just two weeks of being back in the gym postpartum, she was making vast improvements with her fitness goals.

On her 17th day postpartum, she wrote, “I cannot jump yet and still can’t run a mile, but the exercises I’ve planned out are a good start. Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back. Day 1 I couldn’t do a sit up, here’s day 17 and I’m doing 70+.”

“I definitely don’t have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!”

From what we could tell on Monday night, it looks like Peta is back at full force. While she might feel pressured to get “back into Peta mode,” we think she’s already there.

[H/T Getty / Craig Sjodin / Contributor]

Related:

How These Gorgeous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Stay So Freakin’ Fit

Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Important Message With New Photo of Son Shai

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Enjoy ‘Parents Night Out’