Kate Middleton Opens up About Eventually Meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Lili

✖

Kate Middleton has opened up about eventually meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby, Lili, who was born earlier this month. During an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked about her infant niece, and replied, "I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her." She added, "We haven’t met her yet. So hopefully that will be soon." On June 6, it was announced that Markle had given birth to her second child with Harry.

In an official statement, the couple shared their exciting news and revealed the full name of their new bundle of joy. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA." Middleton and her husband, Prince William, subsequently issued a congratulatory statement on Instagram. "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

In Harry and Markle's statement, they went on to share the origins of baby Lili's name. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales." The statement concluded, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

It was back in February that Harry and Markle first announced their pregnancy. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for Harry and Markle stated. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

In a Buckingham Palace statement, representatives for the Royals expressed that the family was thrilled about the news. "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family, are 'delighted' and wish them well," the statement read. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Markle "is feeling great, happy and healthy," while Harry is "beaming with pride" and "delighted" to become a dad again to a baby boy or girl. "Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy," the insider continued. "It’s a dream come true."