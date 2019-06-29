Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s New Nanny

There is a new nanny in Frogmore Cottage caring for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie.

The duke and duchess of Sussex have hired a new nanny to help them care for their 2-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. According to a report by The Daily Mail, this is the third nanny hired to care for Archie in his short life, although it is not known whether the first two resigned or were fired.

The Sussex household's staff is mired in secrecy, so little is known about the new nanny. Sources close to the royal family said that choosing someone to help raise their child is "deeply personal" for Markle and Prince Harry and that everything "depends on the needs of the baby and parents."

"Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby's life. The first nanny was a night nurse," an insider explained to reporters from The Sun. "But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right."

As such, the couple is reportedly building their relationship with their new nanny slowly. Sources said that the new caretaker is not "permanently based at Frogmore Cottage," nor are they "working weekends." They are off at night too, as Markle reportedly prefers to nurse Archie and be with him herself during that time.

Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly eschewed yet another royal tradition by not hiring a Norland nanny. Reports speculate that their new caretaker may be male — an unusual choice within the monarchy. An insider told the Mirror that Markle wants a personal connection with a nanny and is actively seeking an American over a Brit.

"That is important to her; she's never hidden the fact she is fiercely proud of her American roots," the source said. "They are keen to explore the possibility of a male nanny. The worker will earn up to £70,000-a-year, depending on experience."

We are unlikely to hear much from the new nanny, according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl. She told Entertainment Tonight that, like much of the royal staff, secrecy is a prerequisite for Markle and Prince Harry's childcare professionals.

"I've heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes has had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement," Nicholl said. "Meghan's been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours. Apparently he's a hungry little baby."

There have been a lot of shakeups in Markle and Harry's personal staff recently, as royal admirers have noted. In addition to the two previous nannies, Markle recently said goodbye to her personal assistant, Melissa Toubati. Toubati reportedly quit her job in November, leaving in tears.

After that, Markle and Prince Harry's private secretary, Samantha Cohen, quit her job after 17 years working within the royal family. Other members of the administrative staff Amy Pickerall and Heather Wong have also left recently.