Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christening Photo With Baby Archie Has Admirers Swooning

The Royal Family were elegant as can be on Saturday when they came together for baby Archie’s christening. The first child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became the newest member of the Church of England and the family was prepped for the occasion.

But the official photo from the Royal Family Twitter account wasn’t the only peek normal folks got into Archie’s special day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a more intimate photo on their own account, posing in front of Windsor Castle and driving fans wild with the adorable moment.

The second photograph shared by the royals shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking most adoringly at their infant Archie in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle on the special day.

The black and white photo taken by Chris Allerton shows the couple lovingly embracing in the garden while holding baby Archie between them. It brought out the best in fans of the family with the responses.

“Such a sweet baby lovely photograph,” one fan wrote about the photo.

“So beautiful to see them so in love and Archie is so absolutely precious,” another wrote while adding a heart emoji to close out.

“Gorgeous! They are a beautiful family,” a third added. “Love the way Meghan looks at Harry.”

The occasion was special for Markle and comes hot off the heels of her own baptism two months before her marriage to Prince Harry. Markle’s ceremony was a private and secret event was something the pair hoped to replicate with Archie’s christening according to PEOPLE.

According to the magazine, Markle and Harry “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty.”

The couple’s official Instagram account carried a touching message for fans of the Royal Family, revealing that they couldn’t wait to share the great day with fans.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” the caption for the photos on the Sussex Official account read. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”