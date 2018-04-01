Maci Bookout’s Mom Throws Shade at Ryan Edwards in Wake of Heroin Arrest

Sharon Bookout, the mother of Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout, threw some major shade at her daughter’s ex, Ryan Edwards.

Edwards, who is the father of Maci’s son Bentley, has had a rough week. He announced he was expecting a child with wife Mackenzie Standifer on Monday but was arrested on a heroin-related charge on Tuesday. Outlets also published reports revealing he was attempting to meet women on on Tinder.

Bookout seemed to allude to all these troubles in a tweet on Thursday.

“When it rains it pours,” Bookout wrote.

Maci has not commented on Edwards’ troubles, but she did retweet her mother’s possible subtweet.

The only action Maci has taken was to file for an order of protection against Edwards, presumable after all this went down.

According to the docket on the Hamilton County Circuit Court’s website, there are two orders of protection filed against Edwards, The Ashley reports.

The primary one lists 26-year-old Maci and her three children — Bentley, 9, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months — vs. Edwards. The other lists Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, vs. Edwards. McKinney is the father of Maci’s two youngest children.

A judge is slated to hear the cases on Monday.

The couple’s troubles began on Tuesday when Edwards, who has a son with Maci, was arrested at his home. He was apparently arrested on petition to revoke, which means he violated his probation that was related to a past simple possession of heroin charge.

Standifer spoke out after the news broke and insisted that Edwards was sober.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar on Wednesday. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine. … He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

To make matters worse, this all went down one day after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

The reveal came in a preview for the next episode of Teen Mom OG, which will air on Monday. In the clip, Standifer is shown revealing a positive pregnancy test to a producer named Jeni.

Standifer has yet to acknowledge the pregnancy or Edwards’ arrest on social media.

On the show, the couple has been weighing the possibility of having a child, Edwards ensured his wife he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” Edwards told his wife.

Edwards and Standifer secretly eloped in May before Edwards headed to rehab for addiction struggles. In November, they held a proper wedding ceremony.

Teen Mom OG fan reaction to the pregnancy was mixed. Before the reveal, the show’s Twitter account asked fans if the couple “should wait to expand their family.” The results were not favorable for the couple, with 84 percent of those polled saying they should wait. Many cited Edwards’ past drug abuse as a reason to not support the decision.

In the midst of all this, reports surfaced of Edwards returning to Tinder, despite his relationship status. Standifer then headed to New York without Edwards, leaving Teen Mom fans wondering what the couple’s next move will be.