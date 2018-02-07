Kristen Bell Reveals Why Husband Dax Shepard Once Had to Nurse From Her Breast

Kristen Bell says you haven’t known love until your husband is forced to “suck out” your breast milk, as Dax Shepard once had to do.

The Good Place actress shared the bizarre story as part of her new web series, Momsplaining, during which she reveals the highs and lows of pregnancy and parenting. In the latest episode, Bell and new mom and Scandal actress Katie Lowes opened up about breastfeeding and mastitis, a common issue in which breastfeeding moms experience clogged milk ducts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was in Atlanta. We couldn’t call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing,” Bell explained. “So I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out.”

“We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse,” she said.

Bell revealed that the moment marked the third time she developed mastitis, an often painful condition that can lead to serious infection if not treated. The 37-year-old had taken antibiotics for her previous cases, but it was not an option while they were out of town.

“So what do you do … Kristen?” Lowes responded. “Oh. My. God.”

“He pulled it out,” Bell continued, referring to Shepard. “He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”

Bell and Lowes also discussed the unique, often confusing feelings new mothers experience after welcoming their first little one.

“It is a little bit strange to go from an autonomous woman to all of a sudden being a food truck, ’cause that’s essentially what you are,” Bell said. Out of curiosity, Lowes went on to taste her own breast milk, describing it as “sweet” and akin to “vanilla sweetened almond milk.”

Momsplaining, a series created in conjunction with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also allows Bell to dish on what happens to a woman’s body during pregnancy and birth, how to “properly” throw a birthday party for kids and more.