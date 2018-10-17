Kate Hudson’s Baby Snoozes in Sweet New Photo

Kate Hudson’s baby girl Rani Rose is already getting plenty of snuggles.

On Monday, the 39-year-old actress’ longtime friend and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s stepsister Erin Foster posted a gallery of photos to Instagram of herself cuddling with baby Rani, who is nearly two-weeks-old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I was 19 my mom started dating a man named Ron. He came into our lives and made my mom happy for the first time in a very long time. He became a staple of unconditional love in my life that I needed. His 3 sons became family to us,” Foster captioned the photos of her mother Rebecca Dyer — who was married to David Foster from 1982-86 — and Ron Fujikawa as well as two photos of Rani.

“Meanwhile, Sara’s best friend from high school, Kate, was a part of our family over the 11 years they were together. Ron got sick and passed away 5 years ago and Kate was there every day supporting us,” Foster continued. “Then one night out of the blue Kate looked at one of Ron’s sons differently. They fell in love and now they have a daughter named after Ronnie, who brought them together. She helps it all make sense now Rani Rose Fujikawa.”

Hudson and Fujikawa welcomed baby Rani on Oct. 2 after having announced in April that they were expecting. In the birth announcement, posted to the actress’ Instagram account, she explained the special meaning behind her baby girl’s name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson explained. Fujikawa’s father passed away in October 2012.

Following the April announcement that she and Fujikawa were expecting their first child together, Hudson had documented her pregnancy journey on social media, including her September backyard baby shower, which Foster attended. Hudson’s friends Sara Foster and jewelry designer Jen Meyer were also there to celebrate the pregnancy.

“Today, celebrating our baby girl who’s having a baby girl. We love you @katehudson,” Meyer wrote on her Instagram Story.

Baby Rani joins big brothers Ryder Robinson, 14, who Hudson shares with rocker Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, who the actress shares with musician Matt Bellamy. While the family adjusts to life with a newborn, the boys are reportedly “obsessed” with their baby sister and helping mom by picking up their big brother duties.