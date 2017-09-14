Jenelle Evans’ Mother Sounds off on Abuse Claims Against David Eason

Barbara Evans, the mother of Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans, has spoken out about the abuse claims made against Jenelle and her fiancé, David Eason.

Doris Davidson, the mother of Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith, recently filed for emergency custody of her grandson Kaiser after she found bruises on him. Davidson alleges that Eason used “inappropriate and excessive discipline” on Kaiser while he was at the couple’s home.

Barbara, who is not a fan of Eason, is backing up Davidson’s claims of abuse. She says that Jace, Jenelle’s oldest son who primarily lives with Barbara, witnessed the abuse himself.

“Jace told me David hit Kaiser,” Barbara told Radar. “Kaiser was pulling his diaper off because it had poop in it, and David got so mad that he spanked him really hard.”

Barbara then claimed that Eason was particularly hard on Kaiser and only wants his own children in the couple’s home.

“I think he’s trying to get rid of him, and then he’ll only have his own two kids and Jenelle in the house,” she said. “He’s a conniving little thing.”

She also says that the couple’s rough discipline on Kaiser also affected Jace. In one instance, Jenelle and Eason locked both boys outside in 100-degree temperatures over minor misbehavior.

“It is true that Jenelle locked Jace and Kaiser out,” Barbara said. “It was over 100 degrees. Jace told me. He was upset. Because Kaiser kept going in and out of the house, David locked them out.”

In Jenelle’s initial response to the abuse allegation, she actually claimed Barbara had “a lot to do with” the custody filing.

Barbara has previously told the Teen Mom 2 cameras that she does not have a high opinion of Eason.

“I have no respect for this guy,” Barbara said. “He’s not this nice guy he portrays it to be on TV. He doesn’t work, he just sucks all the money up. [Jenelle says] ‘Oh David’s good. He’s doing all this stuff in the house.’ He’s using all of Jenelle’s money, man.

“He’s an A-1 a—–e. He’s a big a—–e. He’s a user, and he’s gonna use Jenelle until there’s no more.”