Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese and Kids Dress up for Halloween After ‘Supernatural’ Star’s Assault, Arrest

Just days after Jared Padalecki was arrested for assault and public intoxication, his wife, actress Genevieve Cortese, and their three children got in the spirit of Halloween. On Thursday, Oct. 31, Cortese and her kids – Thomas Colton Padalecki, Austin Shepherd Padalecki, and Odette Elliott Padalecki – donned their best costumes for All Hallow’s Eve.

Taking to Twitter Thursday afternoon, Cortese shared an image with a Halloween message, showing her family, minus Padalecki, all in costume!

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Cortese dressed as a shark, her sons donned Spider Man and Black Panther costumes and her daughter dressed as a princess.

The photo drew a mix of reactions, with many applauding their costumes while others couldn’t help, but comment on Padalecki’s absence.

“Super cute, Mama Shark!” one person wrote. “Love seeing the kids in their costumes AND Arlo. So adorable. Thank you for sharing your family. We love you.”

“Amazing costumes- But gotta say [Jared Padaleci] is stealing the show with his excellent ‘Invisible Man’ costume,” another fan added.

“I absolutely love that spiderman costume! Y’all look amazing!” a third wrote. “Happy Halloween, Genevieve! Stay safe and have fun!”

“You had to celebrate it without Jared,” another tweeted. “that must be hard. Happy halloween gen. Love you. God bless you. Everything’s gonna be okay.”

“Where’s Jared?” another asked.

Padalecki has been keeping a low profile ever since his Sunday, Oct. 27 arrest in Austin, Texas. The Supernatural star was taken into police custody after he became involved in a physical confrontation with multiple people at club Stereotype.

According to the arrest affidavit, police arrived to the scene early Sunday morning after receiving calls. According to eyewitnesses, Padalecki, who they claimed to be the “antagonist” of the fight, became involved in an argument which turned violent.

At one point during the argument, Padalecki reportedly hit the assistant manager with his right hand, then used his left to hit on his upper lip. As the fight spilled outside, the general manager attempted to separate them and the actor punched the general manager with a “closed fist in left eyebrow area one time,” leaving him with a 1.5-inch cut above his eyebrow.

Padalecki was arrested, with police stating that he was uncooperative and displayed “intoxicated behavior,” and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. He was held on $15,000 bail, though online records show he is no longer in jail.

Padalecki has not yet addressed his arrest.