How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrated July Fourth

Fourth of July parade-goers in Wyoming got a rare glimpse of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Monday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their 3-year-old son to Jackson Hole for a weekend with friends.

An observant spectator captured photos of the young family enjoying the event. Markle, 40, was photographed wearing a sun hat, white top, and black jeans while attending to Archie, who watched the procession from the sidewalk with a lollipop in his mouth.

The toddler sported a blue striped shirt, jeans, blue shoes, and a "California Republic" cap. As for Harry, he wore a gray polo shirt and shorts. While their son watched the parade, the couple held his hand and pointed out vintage cars. The pair's 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, was not pictured at the parade, while the two were also spotted spending time with friend Heather Dorak and her family.

"Funny story, we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade. The big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family," wrote the anonymous photographer in an Instagram post shared by the account @Marklenews1.

"I thought, well it must be the royal family (very sarcastic thinking!) A minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk up with little Archie!" she added. "The big guy was the bodyguard. Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are cute."

During the Diana Awards three days prior, Harry, 37, mentioned his children in a speech commemorating his mother, Princess Diana, saying, "I see my mum's legacy when I look at my own children every day." The prince has said he often talks about the Princess of Wales to Archie and Lilibet, who were born in May 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

In an April interview with Hoda Kotb, Harry said he doesn't tell his children everything that occurred, including the August 1997 car crash that killed Diana at 36, but he keeps memories of her everywhere.

"[We] very much so [talk about her]," he told Kotb. "I don't tell [Archie] all the stuff that happened, but certainly, 'This is Grandma Diana.'"Harry also revealed that he and Markle display pictures of his mother in their California home. According to Harry, the Princess of Wales is a "constant" in his life, and he feels her presence "more than ever before."

"It's almost as if she's done her bit with my brother, and now she's very much helping me…He's got his kids [Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and] I've got my kids," he explained. "The circumstances are obviously different, but … she's watching over us."