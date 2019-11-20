‘DWTS’: James Van Der Beek’s Wife Kimberly Reveals She Almost Died During Miscarriage

Dancing With the Stars contestant James Van Der Beek‘s wife Kimberly recently revealed the sad news that she suffered a miscarriage, and now she’s shared that she almost died during the tragic situation. “Thank you everyone for all of the love,” Kimberly said in a video post on her Instagram Stories thread. “I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all. So, I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

She then went on to confirm that she and Van Der Beek “lost [their] baby boy,” later adding that she “almost lost my life.” Kimberly eventually stated that she would share “details of what happened in the emergency room” some other time.

The sad news was first shared by Van Der Beek himself, who opened up about what happened during this week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” he said. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. It’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together. It breaks you open. It opens up your heart. It deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human.”

In addition to his comments on Dancing With the Stars, Van Der Beek also shared a photo of Kimberly in a hospital bed with one of their children and wrote about the unfortunate miscarriage.

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life,” he wrote.

“We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being,” Van Der Beek added. “Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

“Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words…” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there,” the actor concluded his post. “Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

