Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is ‘Super Insecure’ Alongside New Photo After Giving Birth

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently on vacation in Bali, and the mom of two is still making headlines overseas.

Things started when Teigen got in a bit of trolling on the trip, sharing a photo of herself post-workout with her body altered dramatically thanks to a photoshopping app.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been training. to be an Instagram fitness model,” she wrote. “this is after one bag of tea and 5 reps of 2 squats !!!! If I can do it so Can U!!!!”

i have been training. to be an Instagram fitness model. this is after one bag of tea and 5 reps of 2 squats !!!! If I can do it so Can U!!!! pic.twitter.com/6IdVHPwMa9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2018

She later clarified her intentions on Twitter.

“Instagram is crazy,” the Cravings author wrote. “I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.”

She continued, “also I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”

also I don’t really call this “body confidence” because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

Teigen further cemented her relatable status when she shared a video of her stretch marks on her social media channels, saying, “I guess these just aren’t going to go away. This is my new body.”

“Mom bod alert!” she wrote.

Teigen gave birth to her second child with Legend, son Miles, in May, and has been sharing plenty of sweet family moments during the group’s vacation.

One video featured Teigen, Legend and their daughter, Luna, on a golf cart, with Legend and Teigen trying to get Luna to look at her mom’s phone.

wheeeeeeee! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 28, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

The 32-year-old also gave fans a sneak peek of her husband’s upcoming Christmas album.

“In a tropical paradise. August. John excitedly listening to his Christmas album every day all day,” she tweeted. “He’s very excited for you guys to hear!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris