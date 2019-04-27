Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Rare Photo With Son Joseph After College Graduation

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a rare photo with his son, Joseph Baena, on Twitter Saturday to celebrate his graduation.

“Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day,” the former California governor wrote, alongside the photo with Joseph. “You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

Schwarzenegger also shared the photo on Instagram with the same caption.

Fans took to both venues to congratulate Joseph on his big achievement.

“Congrats Joseph! At least you went to Pepperdine and not Cyberdyne,” one fan wrote on Instagram, referencing the evil corporation in the Terminator franchise.

“Congratulations and [oh my God] he looks so much like you! Unbelievable,” another fan wrote to Schwarzenegger on Twitter.

“What a great pic….congrats…that’s an incredible achievement!” another tweeted.

The new photo was shared just a few weeks after Joseph’s half-sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was blasted for not including Joseph in an Instagram post celebrating National Sibling Day. Katherine included her brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina, but Joseph was nowhere to be found.

“All hypocrites! They preach all this love, happiness, forgiveness, acceptance crap but yet thy never acknowledge their youngest brother,” one Instagram user wrote to Katherine. “It’s not his fault, he didn’t ask to be born but he’s here. And if you notice Joseph always always likes all of their photos and follows them. But they always like most of Arnold’s photos except the ones with Joe in them.”

Katherine quickly replied, writing, “Just wanted to remind you of God’s presence in all of our lives and even in yours as you come spreading hurtful words and judgement. He does not judge you or any of us. I am praying for you and sending you love not because what you said is okay, but because I believe you need love to heal whatever is causing you to post comments like this. God bless you!”

Joseph is Schwarzenegger’s 21-year-old son with his family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. Schwarzenegger kept his true relationship with Joseph a secret until 2011, the same year his wife Maria Shriver filed for divorce.

Joseph is hoping to break into acting and has followed his father by becoming a bodybuilder. His Instagram page is filled with photos of himself copying his father’s famous poses.

“He’s very serious about this whole thing. He wants to compete in one of the classic physique competitions,” Schwarzenegger told Extra in February. “I don’t think he wants to go through the extreme, but he wants to have the classic physique competition and he’s training very hard. He was in the gym, and I said, ‘Okay, now it’s shoulder training, arm training…let’s go do a little deadlift,’ because I believe in training for strength. I put in 455 [pounds], which he has never lifted before. 455 and he did two reps!”

Photo credit: Twitter/Arnold Schwarzenegger