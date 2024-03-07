'Love Is Blind' Alum Welcomes First Baby

One of the most controversial participants from the Love Is Blind franchise is now a mother. Shaina Hurley, 34, who starred in the series' second season, welcomed her first baby, a son named Yiorgos David, with husband Christos Lardakis, on Monday, Feb. 1. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches long at birth. "We are so in love! It has been such an amazing experience becoming parents together," the couple said in a statement. "We're so at peace and we're just soaking up every second. So thankful, God is so good. He's our miracle baby, I'll be sharing more why soon."

Hurley announced that she was expecting her first baby last Fall, telling the publication at the time: "We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full! We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!"

Hurley caused controversy with a love triangle of sorts. She connected with Shayne Jansen. After he proposed to another woman, she tried convincing him on the pods, but his decision was made. She later accepted an engagement to Kyle Abrams, but they didn't last. She later tried convincing Jansen again at an all-cast meet-up during filming and dissed his engagement to his then-fiance. Hurley reconnected with her now-husband, whom she dated before the show. Hurley and Lardakis were together wed in a courthouse ceremony in July 2022, and again in a celebration in Vouliagemni, Greece later that month. She's not the only new mother from the Netflix bunch.

Two Love Is Blind couples are currently expecting their first baby together. Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowsk, who met during Season 4, are expecting a baby girl. Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, who met during Season 3, are also expecting.

