Wendy Williams Parties With Husband’s Alleged Mistress in Resurfaced Photos of 2007 Event

Long before recent rumors of infidelity swirled, Wendy Williams was out partying with her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

In newly resurfaced never-before-seen photos from 2007 obtained by Radar Online, The Wendy Williams Show host is seen partying and getting cozy with Hudson at a “blackout party” she and her husband threw in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood’s now-shuttered dance club Dirty Disco on December 27, 2007.

Those in attendance at the party included Charlamagne Tha God, ex-New York Jets star Kerry Rhodes and her husband’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, who was just 21 years old at the time and years away from becoming entangled in a highly publicized cheating scandal.

In one photo from the party, Hudson is seen wearing a short black dress and oversize hoop earrings as she poses for the camera, and in several other shots she is seen mingling with other partygoers. For Williams’ part, the Ask Wendy author was mostly photographed partying at her husband’s side.

The photos resurfaced just a little under two weeks after reports surfaced alleging that Hudson had given birth to Hunter’s child at Philadelphia’s Hahnemann University Hospital, a location that was allegedly chosen with the hope that news of the birth would not get leaked to the media.

While neither Hudson nor Hunter, or Williams for her part, have commented on the rumors, several sources have claimed that the child is Hunter’s and that he has been seeing Hudson for upwards of 10 years, meaning that their romance would have sparked less than two years after they were photographed partying together in 2007.

This is not the first time that Hunter has been involved in speculation of infidelity. After Williams caught him cheating on her in 2001, she addressed the scandal in her memoir Wendy’s Got The Heat, writing that the only thing that would prompt her to seek divorce would be if Hunter got another woman pregnant.

“In those forty-five seconds my woman’s intuition kicked in and I knew he was on the phone with a lover,” she wrote. “No woman deserves this…I wanted to kill him. I mean really kill him. For real. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my Number One Rule: No Cheating.”

“The only thing that would make me walk out for good is if he lied about anything – if he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby,” she added.

Now, after news that Hunter had done just that, the couple is reportedly “exploring” separation.