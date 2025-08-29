Update on ‘Morning Show’ Star Jennifer Aniston’s Relationship With Hypnotherapist

Jennifer Aniston is feeling hypnotized by love.

A new report from PEOPLE says the 56-year-old Morning Show actress has spent her entire summer hanging out with her new boyfriend, the professional hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. The two were first spotted hanging out on a yacht in Mallorca this past July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of PEOPLE’s sources told the magazine that Aniston “didn’t date seriously for a while,” but her relationship with Curtis is her first in some time because her connection with him “feels different.”

The source continued by saying Aniston is “so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects” in the acting world, but her new boyfriend has “helped her turn inwards and slow down a bit,” while noting he’s teaching her to “really appreciate and feel proud of everything she’s built.”

“She can be very hard on herself… He supports her in a way that feels new,” the source said. “He feels very safe for her.”

Earlier this month, the pair generated more headlines when the two stepped out in West Village, NYC for a three-hour-long double date with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. Just a few days later, they were spotted on another double date in Los Angeles with Scream star Courteney Cox and her longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

“Jim’s great. Her close friends love him. He’s amazing to be around,” the source said. “He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it.”