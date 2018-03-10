Police Called to Tori Spelling’s House Again

Onlookers spotted police outside Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s home just days after she suffered an alleged “nervous breakdown.”

Daily Mail reports that at least two police officers arrived at the Los Angeles residence on Wednesday, an seen talking to McDermott outside of the house.

It is unclear why the police responded and if the reasoning had anything to do with Thursday’s previous incident with officers.

Police were called to their family home on Thursday after an incident stemming from Spelling’s alleged mental illness. Sources have said that a fight between her and McDermott triggered that 911 call.

Furthermore, police had already been called to the home the previous night. On Feb. 28, Spelling had called the cops when she thought someone was breaking into the home. In turns out, it was actually just McDermott.

“She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

As for what exactly triggered Spelling’s issues, sources have claimed financial pressures and the challenge of raising five children is taking a toll of Spelling’s mental health and marriage.

“They are heavily in debt,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family. … [He] will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

Spelling and McDermott have not commented on the incidents with police.

The couple have been trying to keep up appearances on social media by posting about their son Beau’s first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday!” Spelling wrote on Instagram “Daddy … and I [love] you SO much!”

McDermott added, “Time flies! This little dude is 1 today! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott! We love you!”

Photo Credit: NBC / Peter Kramer