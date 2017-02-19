Watch: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Open up About How They Survived Her Battle With Breast Cancer

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both co-chairs at a charity benefit for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, Daily Mail reports.

The couple spoke about Rita’s battle with breast cancer and how they managed to get through it. Wilson, who is now cancer-free, talked about how supportive Hanks was during the difficult time.

“I think when I was going through my diagnoses and surgery, one thing that I really wanted to communicate to people now that we’re through it is that there are still times when you have love and you smile and you laugh,” Wilson said.

“We watched movies, we watched great documentaries, we ate good food and we did our best to maintain our spirit and be thankful.”

Hanks added, “You just clear the decks and you circle the wagons and you join the community and you hunker down. It’s not that hard to do. It’s like when there’s a big rainstorm outside, you bust out the hot cocoa and make sure everyone is comfortable.”

The event was very meaningful for Wilson, who underwent a double mastectomy two years ago.

