The Mountain From ‘Game of Thrones’ Has a Girlfriend Half His Size

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays The Mountain on Game of Thrones, has a girlfriend who is half his size. The 29-year-old is dating Kelsey Henson, who he met in September.

Björnsson and Henson met at Earls Kitchen + Bar in Alberta in September. Henson, who stands 5’2,” was working at the bar, and Björnsson was in the city for an international Strongman competition. He stands 6’9.”

Henson asked for a photo, which she posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. She also posted another photo on Nov. 28, showing them together in Spain.

Sources told TMZ Sunday that the couple also went to Spain and his native Iceland. The two are in a long-distance relationship and she hopes to see him in January.

According to Henson’s LinkedIn page, she has been working at Earls Kitchen + Bar since 2012 and is also a Fields Service Administrator for the Tervita Corporation. She earned a certificate in Occupational Health and Safety from the University of Alberta in 2014.

Björnsson, whose nickname is Thor, is a former professional basketball player. He’s come in second or third in every World’s Strongest Man competition since 2012 and won Europe’s Strongest Man in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

He’s also won Iceland’s Strongest Man every year since 2011 and won Iceland’s Strongest Viking in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

“I don’t really party that often,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in August. “Because of my schedule, my sport takes a lot of sacrifices. I usually go to bed at 10 or 11 and wake up early to have my meals. Guys maybe are fooling around, they’re never serious. They might fake it and try to be tough but then they back off.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @Kelsey Henson