‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Alludes to Relationship Drama Amid Separation

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has alluded to her relationship drama with estranged husband David Eason amid the couple’s separation.

Taking to Facebook, Evans posted, “Someone change my mood,” and added a broken heart emoji.

The new post comes after Eason changed his relationship status on the social network site to indicate that he is now “single.”

Evans and Eason have had trouble for some time, with the first big issue coming last year when Evans called 911 and reported that Eason had assaulted her. She has since explained what actually happened, saying that it was all big misunderstanding.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” she told Us Weekly. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

“I totally understand that. I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” Evans continued. “Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, what’s Jenelle’s story? Oh, she’s hiding it.’ No, I’m not hiding it. CPS came to my house, they interviewed me, they know the story. My lawyer knows. Everybody knows except for the public,” she also said.

Evans addressed the infamous call shortly after it happened as well, taking to YouTube to try and provide some clarity on the circumstance.

“I’ve been wanting to get some things off my chest lately. I’m reporting to you from my closet right now, because I’m trying to hide from the kids while I make this video. I just want to let you guys know that I’m completely fine,” Evans stated in the clip.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” she continued. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

In addition to their new Facebook updates, the couple also reportedly stopped following each other on all of their social media accounts recently.