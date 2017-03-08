‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles Shares Adorable Photo of Twins as ‘Tragedy and Comedy’

Comedy&Tragedy. Those are MY kids alright. #dadlife A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Harris welcomed their twins, son Zeppelin Bram and daughter Arrow Rhodes, on Dec. 2, and the duo are already as different as could be!

MORE: ‘Supernatural‘ Star Jensen Ackles and Wife Danneel Harris Share First Photo of Newborn Twins

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Supernatural star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a new photo of his twins, using the classic “comedy and tragedy” distinction to explain that the infants already have their own unique personalities.

“Comedy&Tragedy. Those are MY kids alright. #dadlife,” Ackles captioned a snap of the twins wearing very different facial expressions, with one smiling and the other frowning adorably. The actor even included a shot of the comedy and tragedy masks to emphasize his point.

Ankles and Harris are also parents to daughter Justice Jay, 3, and the actor shared the first photo of the five as a family on Instagram in January. “#family #happy2017 #spnfamily,” he captioned the black-and-white shot.

#family #happy2017 #spnfamily A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

H/T / Instagram / Jensen Ackles

Related:

‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles and Wife Danneel Harris Welcome Twins — Find out Their Unique Names!

Jennifer Lopez Shares an Emotional Message on Her Twins’ Birthday

George Clooney’s Mother Reveals the Sex of His and Amal’s Twins