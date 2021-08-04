'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Divorcing 'Wonderful' Husband, Gets Totally Honest About Why

✖

Ashley Alexiss, the model who made history as the first short and curvy swimsuit model on the cover od Sports Illustrated, is divorcing her husband of three years Travis Yohe –– and she's giving her Instagram followers the reason why. The model and entrepreneur posted a cryptic quote photo to her timeline reading, "It's time to let y'all know." She followed it up with another picture of the two of them overlooking the water at sunset, with her head resting on his shoulder. "Well.. I guess here we go," she began.

"Over the course of the last few months, Travis and I have come to terms that we are on different paths. As heartbreaking as it is, he truly wants to have a family and children and that is not something I can give him. He deserves to be the wonderful father I know he will be & sadly, I have to let him go to do that. I love this man with all of my heart & it is incredibly debilitating to know I won’t spend the rest of my life with him. We do not have a bad marriage nor do I have a single bad thing to say about this man. He is wonderful."

Ultimately, the model admitted that the relationship came to a close because of the couple's differences in deciding when to start a family. Alexiss shared that she's just not ready for pregnancy and a baby in the near future. "But I cannot ultimately fulfill him with a baby. My life is absolutely insane & only getting crazier," she added. "I cannot give an innocent child what they need or what they deserve. We will maintain a professional relationship & a friendship along with coparenting our puppy dogs. At the end of the day, I don’t believe in divorce but I cannot take something so monumental away from such a deserving human being. I hope this offers some clarity & I hope you’ll bare with me as I struggle with my new reality," she closed.