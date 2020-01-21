Sharon Osbourne Details Next Steps of Husband Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s Battle

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the next steps in her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s battle with Parkinson’s disease. After revealing in a Tuesday interview with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts that the Black Sabbath rocker had been diagnosed with PRKN 2, a form of the neurodegenerative disease, Osbourne revealed that her husband will be traveling to Switzerland this spring to seek further medical help.

“We’ve kind of reached a point here in this country where we can’t go any further because we’ve got all the answers we can get here,” she explained. “So in April – we’re going to a professional in Switzerland. And he deals with – getting your immune system at its peak.”

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last February, around the same time that he suffered a “bad fall.”

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he said. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.””

He is now on Parkinson’s medication and taking nerve pills, which have had side affects.

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he added. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s – see, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

According to Osbourne, her husband is suffering from PRKN 2.

“There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” she explained. “And it’s – it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Although initially keeping his diagnosis a secret for almost a year, Ozzy said that he chose to go public he is “no good with secrets.”

“I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?” he said, alluding to a number of reports in recent months that he was on his deathbed.

As he continues to focus on his health and how to manage the disease, Ozzy is also refocusing his attention on his music, which he was forced to briefly walk away from in the midst of his health crisis. This month, he released his single “Ordinary Man” from his upcoming album of the same name. The release marked his first new music in a decade.