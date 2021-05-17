Scarlett Johansson's Husband and 'SNL' Star Colin Jost Slimes Her During MTV Movie & TV Awards Speech

✖

Scarlett Johansson was given the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, but she did not escape the ceremony clean. The actress was drenched in slime during her acceptance speech by her own husband, SNL star Colin Jost. Many fans sympathized with Johansson for having to accept her award at home.

Johansson gave a very genuine acceptance speech for the Generation Award, making it all the more hilarious when Jost showed up with a bowl of slime. After pouring the bright green goo all over his wife's head, Johansson screamed "what the f—!" Jost answered: "MTV, you got slimed!" and Johansson corrected: "That's Nickelodeon!" Jost swore in frustration and then apologized before awkwardly fetching his wife a towel.

It seemed like Johansson was in on the joke, though it was not entirely clear. Either way, she seemed to take the Generation Award seriously. It is given to a performer whose work has spanned an entire generation and helped define their chosen medium in that time. Speaking from her home on Sunday night, Johansson seemed grateful for the trophy.

"Thank you so much for this honor! Watching that reel reminds me of all the incredibly inspiring collaborators that I have been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades," she said. "I never would have been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that made up the nomadic traveling circus family that are movie sets."

"The dedication and hard work of so many people that go into making movies continue to inspire me as a performer, so this award really belongs to many hundreds of creative people all over the world," Johansson went on. "Thank you so much to my fans for riding the fans with me and for supporting my career so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion. I realize what an absolute gift it is to have the opportunity to do what I love and I couldn't do it without your continued support. This award is made possible by all of you in fact and it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."

Johansson's generation-defining work may not be over, as she has some big projects on the horizon. While many of her Marvel Cinematic cast-mates have departed the franchise, she will reprise her role in Black Widow in theaters on July 9, 2021.