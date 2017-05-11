Ryan Seacrest Moves in With Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Move in Together – https://t.co/C31nBZHR13 https://t.co/iHbqKHcHNO pic.twitter.com/QoLjt3fVuX — Pyari Sharma (@SharmaPyari) May 11, 2017

Ryan Seacrest recently packed up his life to move across the country to New York City to become the new co-host of Live!, and the 42-year-old is now moving in with girlfriend Shayna Taylor, People reports.

Seacrest and Taylor, a personal chef, previously dated several years ago and reconnected over the last year. They recently appeared together at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on April 29.

The pair reportedly moved into Seacrest’s Manhattan home together, although the host won’t have much time to kick back and relax amid his many jobs. Seacrest is now hosting with Ripa daily, and also helms his radio show, among other gigs, and there’s also a possibility he will return to American Idol to host the show’s 2018 reboot.

