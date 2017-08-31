Ronda Rousey Marries in Beachside Ceremony

UFC fighters Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne weren’t in attendance for the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight this past weekend because the two were busy getting married in a laid-back ceremony in Hawaii.

What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

On Tuesday, Browne took to Instagram to share a black and white snap from the ceremony that shows him and his new bride after tying the knot.

“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way!” Browne captioned the snap. “She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017.”

Rousey, 30, revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan last month that they were going to get married in the Aloha state.

“He’s Hawaiian so we’re gonna do kinda like a backyard Mexican Corona party,” she said.

Photographer and wedding guest Michael Mardones also uploaded a photo with Rousey on her big day. “Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it,” Mardones captioned the photo.

Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it. #browsey2017 #TheReason #SavLife #Hawaii A post shared by Michael Mardones (@layziethesavage) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

The news of the wedding was leaked on Friday by UFC president Dana White, who confirmed on The Rich Eisen Show that Rousey and Browne were getting married over the weekend.

“Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding,” White said, per ESPN. “And she’s in a good place; she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She’s focusing on this wedding.”

The happy couple got engaged back in April. Rousey said that her now-husband popped the question during a romantic getaway in New Zealand.

“It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall,” Rousey told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. [And he’s] like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?’”