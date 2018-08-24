‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott Reveals Baby Plans With Wife Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are ready to start a family.

The Property Brothers star and his wife recently celebrated their nuptials in May, and are now sharing their plans to expand their family with some little ones very soon.

“Oh my gosh, for the first few weeks I kept slipping and saying fiancee because I said that for so long,” Scott told Entertainment Tonight during the Hollywood premiere of Victoria Arlen’s boot and short film, Locked In. “But now we’ve got it down and it feels so amazing.”

“I just call [him] my boo,” Phan joked. “That’s my husband-boo.”

The couple celebrated their honeymoon with a lavish trip to the Amazon Rainforest and Ecuador, and added that every second has been filled with joy since getting married.

Scott also joked about how the couple’s dynamics have shifted since they took the next step in their relationship.

“No, I mean, we’ve been together almost eight years, and we knew we loved each other since when we met,” he said. “Our same routine is happening — we’re on a plane every two days, we’re filming in Calgary next and then Vegas — so a lot of time on the road. But just spending those little moments together is all I need.”

Despite the HGTV stars having packed schedules to keep them occupied, the couple shared they someday hope to bring children into the world.

“We actually would love to have twins,” said Scott, who is a twin himself with brother Jonathan. “We will have kids, [but there’s] no screaming rush. Two of her sisters have kids, so we already have [six] nieces and nephews.”

“We will, eventually,” he added.

Phan and Scott got married in an intimate Italian destination wedding, and the two seem to be more in love every day.

“One of the best days of our lives. And the best is yet to come. (Like tomorrow when I kick your butt in chess. I’ve been practicing) [heart emoji]” Phan captioned a wedding photo on Instagram.

She added, “Is it weird that I continue to look at wedding dresses and fantasize about friends/ family getting married next?? I just love celebrating love and was so happy seeing all our guests having a ball (of cheese) [kissy face emoji].”

Aside from living in marital bliss, Scott and his brother Jonathan have been spending a lot of time in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is filming HGTV series, Buying and Selling.