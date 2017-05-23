Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Are ‘Shocked and Saddened’ After Attack in Manchester

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were “left shocked and saddened” by the Manchester bombing. https://t.co/CnVkHMTaYL pic.twitter.com/BWqPCEhVrj — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) May 23, 2017

Prince William released a statement on behalf of himself, Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry following the fatal bombing that occurred in Manchester, England on Monday night.

“Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight. Hundreds of friends, parents, children and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in a statement released by the Kensington Palace. “We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency and community that is an example to the world.”

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camila Parker-Bowles and Princess Eugenie attended a garden party at the Buckingham Palace and observed a moment of silence for the 22 people that died and those injured in the bombing.

Her Royal Highness also released a statement of her own. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care,” the 91-year-old British monarch said. “And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”

Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the public during a press conference in London and spoke about the attacks. “While we experienced the worst of humanity in Manchester last night, we also saw the best,” she said. “The cowardice of the attacker met the bravery of the emergency services and the people of Manchester. The attempt to divide us met countless acts of kindness that brought us closer together.”

